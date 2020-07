Netflix just rebooted The Baby-Sitters Club as a TV show, but with a modern twist. Instead of the characters being from the late '80s and '90s like they were when the novels were published, the Netflix series has made them Gen Z-ers who don't even know what a landline phone is! Who else feels so old right now? Get ready to feel even older, because one look at where the cast of the original Baby-Sitters Club movie is now will remind everyone just how much time has passed since the film came out in 1995.