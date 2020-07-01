A Guide To All 6 Brand New Unsolved Mysteries Episodes

Unsolved Mysteries is back with more compelling stories of the unexplained and unresolved. It’s been 10 years since the last season aired on television and Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries reboot is filled with strange disappearances, alleged supernatural encounters, and other cold cases waiting to be solved.
The gripping revival of the iconic documentary series has one thing the original didn’t — the producers behind Stranger Things. If anyone knows how to draw the viewer in with a mesmerizing story with unanswered questions, it is the creators of Unsolved Mysteries, Terry Dunn Meurer and John Cosgrove, and the people who knew to bet on Stranger Things. With the reboot, Netflix promises to “maintain the chilling feeling viewers loved about the original, while also telling the stories through the lens of a premium Netflix documentary series.”
It all began when Meurer and Cosgrove created the show which evolved from three NBC specials in 1985. Unsolved Mysteries as we know it first aired in 1987 and quickly became a mainstay for true crime enthusiasts. In each episode, family members, detectives, and journalists recount their experiences, present theories, and identify suspects in the hopes that even one viewer may hold the key to solving the mystery.
To date, Unsolved Mysteries has helped solve over 260 cold cases. In the original series, each episode ended with a 1-800 number that viewers could call with tips and any information they may have involving the case. The reboot is no different. Instead of a number, each episode of the revival will direct anyone with relevant information to the Unsolved website. “We’ve staffed up to ensure that leads are quickly passed to the appropriate parties,” Meurer and Cosgrove said in a statement to People.
The first six episodes of Unsolved Mysteries are now streaming on Netflix.