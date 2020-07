It’s Time To Rename All The Schools Named After Slave Owners

While the renaming movement feels both overdue and inevitable, it is also meeting resistance. And it doesn’t help that our president is constantly stoking cultural divisions and political tension, calling the words “Black Lives Matter” a “ symbol of hate ” and discouraging the removal of Confederate monuments. It’s no wonder that amid this political climate, the discussion on the Richard Montgomery High School Alumni Facebook group has gotten heated, with some posts about the name change being deleted or not allowing comments. It’s also no wonder that there are a few very vocal — although occasionally incoherent — voices against the change of the name. Many of them are using the same defense as those who want to keep Confederate statues: It would “erase history.” Never mind the fact that, much in the same way that a lot of those Confederate statues were put up during the 20th century, during other moments of racial tension, the high school’s name has only been in place since the 1930s. Still, over 450 people have signed the petition to keep the name of the school , calling themselves the “silent majority” and decrying the name-change crowd for throwing “temper tantrums” and trying to institute a “socialist,” “communist” “dictatorship.”