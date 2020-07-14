It’s Time To Rename All The Schools Named After Slave Owners

There is a good chance that the schools you attended, the town where you live, and possibly even your street are named after slave owners, or otherwise tinged with our history of imperialism and violence. After graduating from the aforementioned Richard Montgomery High School, I went to George Washington University, in the city of Washington, both named after our first president — who established the U.S. Constitution and federal government, but also had no qualms about treating humans as property until the very end of his life. Just across the river, practically the entire state of Virginia is named after Thomas Jefferson and Robert E. Lee. You take Lee Highway to Leesburg Pike to get to Leesburg, and your child attends Lees Corner Elementary School. And the relatively little-known Richard Montgomery? There are numerous counties, including the one RM is in, and towns in different states named after him, most notably Montgomery, AL, the city where Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her seat on the bus to a white passenger.