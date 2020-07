It seems every week there's a new way to watch your favorite shows, whether it on your computer, on mobile, on TV, at the beach, jumping out of an airplane... Sorry, I got trapped in a Quibi ad for a second there. You now have even more choices, because on July 15, NBC Universal dropped its brand-spanking new streaming service. Peacock features a ton of great shows and a bunch of brand-new series, too.But first, some good news: Much like like Hulu did when it first launched, Peacock has paid and free subscriptions . If you opt for the free Peacock streaming, you'll only get to watch a fraction of its library, and there will be ads. If you want to pay, to the tune of $4.99 a month or $49.99 per year ($29.99 if you pre-order), you get more stuff to watch — about 20,000 hours of movies, shows, sports, comedy, news, and original programming.