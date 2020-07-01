The Freshest Lemon Finds We’re Carting For Summer

Life didn't just give us lemons in 2020, it pelted us with them. And, coincidentally, the sour-fruit print has been trending across more than a few of this season's top-carted items — from lemon-printed inflatable pools to face masks and more.
Whether Refinery29 readers decided to make a big ol' batch of figurative lemonade by shopping patterned versions of the stuff OR the sunny hue simply reminds them of summer, lemons are having a moment. So, we rounded up the most wanted of these buys along with some other fresh finds to help sweeten the sour moments. A preview of what's ahead: lemon-infused beauty products, lemony snacks, lemon fashion, lemon-scented bug repellents, actual lemons, etc.
