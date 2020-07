Feed Fatigue Is Real; But Pushing Past It Is Essential

Also recognize that mental health is not a straight line. Some weeks, you may be feeling strong and resilient, and ready to attend every protest, read every news story, call out every microaggression you witness without pausing for breath. Then there may be a day when you wake up feeling worn out and overwhelmed. On those days, check yourself. Is this harmful to your mental health ? If so, take a step back and take a breath. Go for a run, call a friend, play with a dog, meditate, do whatever you can to set yourself right — now might even be a great time to start therapy if you haven't before.