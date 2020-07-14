Feed Fatigue Is Real; But Pushing Past It Is Essential

One trick is to set a certain time in the day where you're allowed to check the news and social media, preferably not before bed. Also remember that posting on Twitter or Instagram is not the end-all-be-all of activism. Yes, it's helpful at getting messages and relevant information out there — but it’s just a beginning. It’s also important to take actions such as donating or speaking up when you see microaggressions and overt racism play out in real life, and using whatever privilege you carry to shield those without it.