When Reality TV Contestants Die, Who Should We Blame?

“Women will talk to me about their lives, and they’re suicidal,” she says. “I’m a suicide survivor myself. I know what these women need to hear to keep going: that their life means something. It means something to me — I won’t be the same, I won’t be able to handle them being gone — and to a lot of people.” She says that anyone who’s going through something like this should reach out to people who can hear them out and help them. And, they should know they’re not alone.