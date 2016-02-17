Update: Jake Pavelka has commented on the death of a former contestant on his season of The Bachelor. Lex McAllister, who was eliminated after the first round of season 14 with Pavelka, died from apparent suicide after taking "a lot" of pills, E! reports.
"I'm so sad to hear about Alexa. Such a beautiful girl. My heart breaks for her family. Covering them in prayer during this rough time," he wrote on Twitter.
This story was originally published on February 16 at 4:45 p.m.
A former contestant on The Bachelor died on February 16 from apparent suicide.
Lex McAllister was found unresponsive in her home in Columbus, OH, on Saturday, February 13, TMZ reports. Police arrived after a 911 caller stated that McAllister appeared to have overdosed on prescription pills.
McAllister was taken to the hospital, but her family withdrew life support after her body started to shut down, a member of the family told the site. She died Tuesday morning. McAllister had previous issues with depression and bipolar disorder, although it is not clear if that contributed to her apparent suicide.
McAllister was a contestant on the 14th season of The Bachelor with Jake Pavelka, a commercial pilot from Dallas. She was eliminated after the first week.
This actually marks the second contestant from season 14 of the series to die from apparent suicide. In 2013, Gia Allemand, who was one of the final three contestants, hanged herself in her New Orleans home.
We will update this story as more details are released about McAllister's death.
