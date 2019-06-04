The Bachelorette’s Cam On Lymphedema, The ‘Pity Rose,’ And His Catchphrase

"I've always been one who loves creative, cheesy lines or puns or jokes like that. It's funny, 'cause after watching the show, my friends are like, 'Dude, you've never said ABC, always be Cam.' I came up with it in one of the mansion interviews, and probably said it a little too much. ABC, Always Be Cam. Really to me that just means being myself. A lot of people when they get in that environment and the cameras start going, they become some persona or a character. But for me it was just all about just being myself. Myself is someone who does not talk in the third person, so that was kind of ironic that my tagline became something that is not me — but it is about me being me."