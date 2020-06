After a mandatory stay-at-home order that spanned some 78 days , New York has largely flattened its number of coronavirus cases. The state has commenced with the beginning phases of its reopening plans and, according to the governor, the number of confirmed cases fell to 391 on June 28. When compared with the more than 10,000 confirmed cases in New York in April, the numbers tell a promising story: As states across the U.S., including Florida California and Texas , continue to experience alarming spikes in new infection rates, New York’s numbers appear to be holding steadily low — for now.