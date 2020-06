Meet Ken & Karen: The Couple That Pointed An AR-15 At Protestors In St. Louis

Amid ongoing nationwide protests to demand that police be held accountable for the violence they disproportionately exert against people of color, demonstrators in St. Louis had been moving peacefully through the city’s wealthy Forest Park neighborhood on Sunday evening to demand the resignation of Mayor Lyda Krewson. Protestors specifically called out Krewson for her decision to release the names and addresses of residents who had participated in anti-police brutality actions . But when protesters breached the gates of the McCloskey’s gated community , the couple seemingly decided to go full vigilante to defend their property, known locally as the Neimann Mansion.