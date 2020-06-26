Justin Bieber Files $20 Million Lawsuit Against Sexual Assault Accusers

Justin Bieber has filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against two Twitter users who publicly accused him of sexual assault, according to People. The allegations were made by two anonymous women using the Twitter handles @danielleglvn and @ItsnotKadi, the former of which has since deleted her accusation. In both cases, Bieber's suit claims the allegations are factually impossible, and says there are witnesses and other evidence that place the singer elsewhere during the times of the alleged assaults.
Bieber first spoke up about the allegations earlier this week, specifically refuting the now-deleted allegations by @danielleglvn.
"Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed," he wrote on Twitter. "However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action."
"Danielle claimed she was sexually assaulted at the Four Seasons Hotel on March 9, 2014, however, Bieber did not stay at that hotel in March 2014 and there are multiple witnesses and documentary evidence to dispute Danielle's malicious lie," the suit reads.
In Kadi's account, she claims she was sexually assaulted at 2:30 a.m. on May 5, 2015 at the Langham Hotel in New York City.
"Kadi, as an apparent superfan, may have waited outside his hotel at times, and like other fans, may have managed a fan photograph with him, but (if so) that is where any reality of her story ends, and her false, defamatory statements begin," the lawsuit reads, saying that at the time of the alleged assault, "Bieber was actually at the Met Gala after-party with dozens of witnesses."
On Monday, Kadi tweeted that she was "NOT scared of any lawsuits," but she has not publicly commented since the filing.
These Twitter accusations come in the midst of similar allegations against Ansel Elgort and comedian Chris D'Elia. Both men have also denied any non consensual sexual encounters.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
