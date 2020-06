16-Year-Old Cornelius Frederick Died At Lakeside Academy. He’s Not Their First Resident To Face Abuse.

Black children and children of color tend to be overrepresented in the foster system, thanks to a child welfare system that disproportionately punishes Black and brown families . In 2000, Black children represented 36 percent of children in foster care, though they were only 15 percent of the child population. And even though there has been a focus on decreasing the number of kids in foster care since the early 2000s, in 2016, Black children were still nearly a quarter of the children in foster care . Many children in state custody are placed in group homes, especially as they reach their teenage years.