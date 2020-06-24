Timothée Chalamet Was Photographed Kissing Someone New

Timothée Chalamet, patron saint of getting papped while kissing in the sun, is still at it despite his split from OG public-smoocher Lily-Rose Depp two months ago. Now, photos have surfaced of the 24-year-old kissing a new potential love interest: Eiza Gonzalez. According to the Daily Mail, the pair are on a trip to Cabo with friends, where Chalamet and the 30-year-old were snapped poolside sharing a kiss and holding hands. At one point, the Call Me By Your Name actor appeared to passionately serenade his new flame.
Gonzalez, born in Mexico, played the role of Darling in Baby Driver, as well as Madame M in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. She's starring alongside Rosamund Pike and Chris Messina in the upcoming I Care A Lot.
It's not immediately clear how the pair would have met. In an interview for the May issue of British Vogue, Chalamet revealed he was single after over a year of dating Lily-Rose Depp. The pair were first spotted together in October 2018 after meeting on the set of Netflix's The King. The last time they were photographed together was in September 2019, making out aboard a yacht in Italy. In the months since, not only did they split, but Chalamet met someone new to smooch in a foreign locale.
News of Chalamet and Gonzalez's possible fling also unearthed some controversy. With fans abuzz, a tweet pointing out a controversial moment in the telenovela Lola, Érase Una Vez, in which Gonzalez starred when she was 15-years-old, gained traction.
Remember when Eiza González did blackface? I politely asked her to address it and own up to it but instead she deleted my comments and then proceeded to block me. @eizamusica #eizagonzalez pic.twitter.com/gV93oxJe8v— adria arjona stan (@arjonaadria) June 7, 2020
However, Gonzalez reportedly explained the blackface in a Twitter DM.
the stuff about eiza gonzalez doing blackface and cultural appropriation is real but she explained herself a while ago (second pic) and apologized... pic.twitter.com/DVNUCjcauJ— Louᵇˡᵐ (@chamaletsvgar) June 23, 2020
Even in a global pandemic, Timothée Chalamet PDA persists.
