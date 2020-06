Occupying Police-Free Space: Why Protesters Continue To Set Up Autonomous Zones

The zones, which are occupied by protesters and free of police, are set up by demonstrators who wish to organize without the threat or presence of law enforcement or members of the state. The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), also known as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) was set up in the Capitol Hill neighborhood in Seattle on June 8 amidst protests. In an article detailing what it’s like for protesters occupying the zone, the space is described as property of the Seattle people where artists have created memorials for Black lives, and developed a garden at the nearby park, which is full of tents where demonstrators are living.