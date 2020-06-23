It’s Back: The Sold-Out Loungewear That Was Carted 3,000 Times

You never want something until you can’t have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we’re getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what‘s selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone’s buying, sign up for waitlists, and keep tabs on restocks.
We’re suckers for indie-intimates' imprint Richer Poorer. The brand’s Los Angeles-designed loungewear rendered in softer-than-soft fibers (like modal, cotton, downy fleece, and special mini-loop terry that’s both cozy and cooling) makes for the ultimate stay-at-home uniform. It offers all the kindness of PJs with the elevated design of errand-friendly duds — that, as one reviewer summed it up, is "the perfect mix of comfy and presentable.” And, evidently, we're not alone in our ardor.
Advertisement
We recently got wind of a run on the brand’s French terry styles, where about 3,000 people snapped up pieces from the Terry Mockneck Sweatshirt to Wide Leg Pant and Sweatshort before exhausting the supply completely back in May (leaving a waiting list nearly 2,000 customers deep). “We weren’t expecting it to sell out as quickly as it did,” says CEO and co-founder Iva Pawling, “[but] everyone wants to be in the coziest pieces possible while working from home.”
Fans of the deep-pile fabric can now rejoice: today at 4 p.m. sharp (EST), the brand is re-stocking its coveted quarantine-approved essentials. With a lightweight, moisture-wicking fabrication and a hand so soft that one customer deemed it a “magic material,” this terry will take you from your couch to the track — even on a hike! — without missing a beat. Click through to claim a piece of this luxe loungewear before it sells out...again.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement