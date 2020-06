In place of their original location, the second debate will now be hosted in Miami, though coronavirus cases are on the rise there , too, since its reopening. The debate is now scheduled to be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, which also hosted the first Democratic debates of the 2020 primary last year. Initially, Mark Schlissel, the president of the University of Michigan, called hosting a presidential debate “a tremendous opportunity for our university community to contribute to one of the most important features of our democracy — the open exchange of ideas — while setting an example of civic engagement and shining a light on the outstanding academic strengths of our institution.” However, upon the events of the last several months, Schlissel ultimately decided it would be safer for everyone involved not to host the debate after all.