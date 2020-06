Kamala Harris Joins Forces With Lawmakers To Make Juneteenth A National Holiday

Black activists are also shedding light on what this day means, particularly right now. “On this Juneteenth, as we are having a new conversation about what freedom looks like , let’s think about the role that police play in keeping Black people from being free,” Patrisse Cullors, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter wrote for USA Today. “Let’s think about the role jails play in keeping Black people from being free. Let’s think about how every single moment this country used Black bodies as slave labor.”