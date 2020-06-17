The lawyer clearly outlines the steps to take to make sure divorce expenses are covered via community property during a divorce: The date of separation has to be clearly marked via a two part test. First, one person must move out of the family home, and second, at least one person has to have the intent of ending the marriage. After that, any expenses incurred come out of community property: like, for example, a down payment on a house in La Jolla that one person never intends to live in. The lawyer also advises to be kind and, once he's ready to announce his intent to divorce, that he tell Betty the way he would want to be told. After three episodes of being introduced to how calculated Dan can be, that seems to be one piece of advice he will not heed.