Beloved New York Label Sies Marjan Shuts Down Amidst COVID-19

Sies Marjan, named after Lak’s parents, first showed during New York Fashion Week in February 2016 — a debut collection made up of cocktail dresses, cool separates, and footwear that many in the media praised him for. Prior to Sies Marjan, Lak had worked for Dries van Noten, something that was apparent in the impeccable tailoring and innovative designs of his brand. Sies Marjan became known for its colorful palette and in-your-face designs, going on to win the 2018 CFDA Award for Emerging Talent.