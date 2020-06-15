Julianne Hough Just Revealed Her Natural Hair Color — & It’s Not Blonde

A month after dyeing her hair a very on-trend shade of quarantine pink, Julianne Hough is doing a complete color 180. Recently, the formerly-blonde star decided to eschew processed color altogether and embrace her natural tone — which turns out to be a lot darker than her longtime commitment to blonde would have you believe.
According to Hough's trusted colorist, Riawna Capri of L.A.'s A-list salon Nine Zero One, the time in quarantine inspired Hough to go for a color she's calling Au Natural — for obvious reasons. "During the pandemic, everyone's really gotten the time to embrace the natural parts of themselves," Capri said in an email. "Julianne is no different — going back to her natural color is something she has wanted to do for years and there's no better time than now."
The dancer and Kinrgy founder debuted her stripped-down, borderline-brunette lob on Instagram a few days ago while filming an IGTV video for #ShareTheMicNow, a social-media movement to amplify the voices of Black content creators.
This is an invitation to be a student and learn from Kim with an open mind and an open heart. You don’t have to be knowledgable to start, but you have to start to become knowledgable. There is no need to feel bad about the things that we may need to unlearn, we just have to keep progressing and start learning now. I will be listening and I encourage you all to do the same. 👂🏿👂🏾👂🏽👂🏼👂🏻
In addition to being quite a bit darker than her signature platinum-blonde color, this natural bronde shade looks super shiny and healthy, and makes Hough's blue eyes pop. Plus, there's the obvious upside: minimal upkeep. "It's a perfect, easy color to maintain as we continue to social distance and have restrictions on how many people we can have in the salon at a time," Capri explains. Low-maintenance, manageable lowlights à la Julianne Hough just might be the summer hair-color trend none of us saw coming.
