There's a few different ways to celebrate Father's Day. You can enjoy a meal together. Go for a nice stroll. Gift your dad some sort of new gadget he'll never use. Or, you can do what you're probably doing anyway and watch a movie. Inviting your dad to watch a movie with you is thoughtful — you chose a movie you'd both enjoy and want to sit in silence with him for two hours — and easy — you just have to choose a movie and sit in silence for two hours. The perfect gift!