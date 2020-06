Hot Insecure Take: Molly And Issa Have Reached The End Of The Road

Call me a cynic, but I'm going to go ahead and call BS. These two haven't been right from the start, and the older that they get, the more obvious it is that they're not a good fit friendship-wise, especially at this point in their lives. At her core, Molly genuinely believes that she's better than Issa; she's judged her on everything from her career to her love life to even her choice in clothes. And Issa does have a demonstrable issue with respecting boundaries — let us not forget the broken pussy debacle that played out in the show's very first episode. Their relationship has been fraught and low-key toxic from the beginning, but it's taken time and distance to see that clearly.