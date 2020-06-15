Hot Insecure Take: Molly And Issa Have Reached The End Of The Road

We saw the demise of their connection coming from a mile away. All season, Issa and Molly had been stewing in their respective issues with each other, every passive aggressive comment or pointed look adding to their mile long list of grievances. And the words spoken at the block party weren't just said out of anger — that was how they truly felt. For the first time, it was made very clear that these two had fundamentally disparate ideas of what it meant to be a friend, and that difference really couldn't be reconciled.