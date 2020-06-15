George Floyd’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Receives Disney Stock As Gift From Barbra Streisand

George Floyd's daughter, Gianna Floyd, received a gift from Barbra Streisand following the death of her father. George Floyd was killed by the police in Minneapolis last month, igniting protests across the U.S. calling for police reform and defunding. In addition to donating to organizations committed to ending police violence, many have donated money to Floyd's family in light of the loss. Broadway icon Barbra Streisand decided to gift his 6-year-old daughter shares of Disney, making her an official Disney stockholder, according to an Instagram post.
On her account, Gianna posted a series of photos she took with the Disney certificate, as well as two of Streisand's albums.
"Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you," she captioned the photos. She did not reveal how many shares she had been gifted.
This gesture comes as another drop in the ocean of support for Gianna. A GoFundMe was made in light of her father's death, and has raised over two million dollars.
"Because of her father’s tragic murder due to police brutality, Gianna will now go through life without her dad," the description reads. "In addition, their family has lost their provider, and will no doubt suffer financial hardship after this tragic loss."
As a part of his larger donations to the families of recent victims Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, Kanye West also established a 529 education plan to fully cover college tuition for Gianna, per CNN.
