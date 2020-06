I’m not saying long movies can’t be great. Avengers: Endgame , for example, runs just over three hours. But as the grand finale for 22 movies, that feels earned; the director’s cut of Ari Aster’s Midsommar extends a 2h18 min film into 2h50 min — and damn if I didn’t love every second of extra Hargas time; even Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman , whose 209 min runtime became the butt of so many awards season jokes, felt like it deserved the supersized canvas that those almost four hours provided. As film critic Roger Ebert put it, “no good movie is too long and no bad movie is short enough.”