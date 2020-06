“Right before everything happened, I was giving that TV interview, and I was explaining that we were not just there for George Floyd, but for Aiyana Stanley Tamir Rice , and all of the Black people who’ve been killed by police,” Sanders says. “And I could see my family standing across from me and I could see my stepson looking at me as if I was a good example. You know, when little kids give you that look? Like: ‘Wow, you’re doing something good, and the things you’re saying are wonderful.' I hold onto that moment of him looking at me, and that’s why I do this. He was kind of in awe... You could tell that what I was saying meant something to him."