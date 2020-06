The winds of change have been blowing for a very long time in Hollywood, with industry professionals and fans alike voicing their concerns about the lack of representation and opportunities for BIPOC in entertainment. Black women have been some of the most vocal advocates for change in the industry, speaking out about the way our careers have been uniquely (and often detrimentally) affected by the fact that our identities sit at the intersection of race and gender . That intersection often results in the plight and complaints of Black women being largely ignored, but if #ShareTheMicNow has its way, they will never be silenced again.