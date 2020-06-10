The story here is that while filming an episode of reality television, a zombie outbreak suddenly strikes the live audience crowd, forcing the contestants to barricade themselves inside their Olympus-like soundstage. The set is has a gaudy Disneyland of Greek History look to it and has contestants dressed head to toe in gladiator and goddess costume. The game appears to be run like Big Brother, which is fitting since the original series focused on the popular reality show that puts a group of contestants in a house, sequestered from the real world. As expected, things quickly spiral out of control as the zombies attack everyone in the studio, paying no mind to how popular any of these people might be on Twitter.