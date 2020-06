People have taken to Twitter to voice their concerns about how necessary the Third Amendment has become in present times, with members of the military looking for places to stay. Utah Senator Mike Lee tweeted , “Just heard that Mayor Bowser is kicking the Utah National Guard out of all DC hotels tomorrow. More than 1200 troops from 10 states are being evicted. This is unacceptable" on June 4. Early in the morning the following day, Lee J. Carter, who represents the 50th district in the Virginia House of Delegates, gladly responded. Quote tweeting Mike Lee, Carter replied , saying, "It's finally happening. I get to say it. THIRD AMENDMENT RIGHTS, ASSHOLE!"