Thousands of people across the country continue to protest racist police killings after ten days of unrest in the streets of U.S. cities. The actions have spread to at least 13 other countries holding demonstrations of their own in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the U.S. Meanwhile, police have universally responded to these peaceful demonstrations by escalating tensions, including through the violent enforcement of curfews with batons and tear gas. Some departments have even threatened to use sonic weaponry , which were previously ruled as "excessive force."