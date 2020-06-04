Tom Cotton’s Op-Ed Puts Black Lives In Danger — & The New York Times Needs To Denounce It

I’ll probably get in trouble for this, but to not say something would be immoral. As a black woman, as a journalist, as an American, I am deeply ashamed that we ran this. https://t.co/lU1KmhH2zH— Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) June 4, 2020
Supporting my colleagues, and particularly the black ones. if electeds want to make provocative arguments let them withstand the questions and context of a news story, not unvarnished and unchecked https://t.co/MwiD8BenzO— Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) June 4, 2020
The piece is irresponsible and should have never been published. If Cotton wants to call for military force against Americans (and lay the groundwork for his inevitable presidential campaign), he has plenty of platforms from which to do it as a US senator.— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) June 4, 2020
A bunch if Black journalists had to think long and hard about choosing between their livelihoods or fighting for their lives because of something their own employers published. NYT is horrible for this. https://t.co/t3hOMlYUet— David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) June 4, 2020