Meghan Markle Speaks Out In Support Of Black Lives Matter: “The Only Wrong Thing To Say Is To Say Nothing”

Meghan Markle has added her voice to the chorus of people calling for justice following the killing of George Floyd . The former senior royal gave a virtual graduation speech to her alma mater, Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, and in it called for the graduating class to use their education and voices to further the Black Lives Matter movement . Markle, who herself was subject to racist headlines during her time with the royal family, previously had to remain somewhat silent about political issues due to her royal stature. Now that she and husband Prince Harry have stepped back from their duties as senior royals and moved to Los Angeles with their son, Archie, she can speak freely, and told the 2020 class that "the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing."