View this post on Instagram
If you were nervous about what quarantine might do to your relationship, you’re not alone. The truth is, not many of us are designed to spend 24/7 with not only the people in our household, but ONLY the people in our household... indefinitely. Under normal circumstances, few of us are able to survive a trip to Target with our significant other. Yet now, trapped at home in our PJ’s, we are being pressured to become a TikTok sensation with our beau. How’s a girl to keep up?! I wanted to share a photo with a caption about how fortunate I feel to be quarantined with @dylan.h.brown and Rio (because I do!). But I also know that for many, being home with a significant other (or family member), isn’t so picturesque right now. If shelter in place has brought you closer to your partner, I see you 😍. But if it’s also made you insecure, frustrated, irritable, uncertain, or even single, I see you, too. Just my friendly PSA that there is no perfect quarantine love story.
Advertisement