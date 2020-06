The King Of Staten Island Cast Is A Blast From Pete Davidson’s Past

The Judd Apatow-helmed feature looks at Scott Carlin, played by Davidson, who like the Saturday Night Live star , lost his firefighter father when he was young. Now, he’s stuck in a state of arrested development, struggling to grow up and move out of his mom’s house. The characters in King Of Staten Island are all based on people who have been essential to his personal growth like his mom and his longtime comedy idol Bill Burr . Of course, right? But the movie also features people from Davidson’s real life, which makes the cast a fun game of Guess Who?.