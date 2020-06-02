The Black-Owned Bookstores You Should Be Supporting Right Now

Along with protesting and donating, many non-Black people are also taking the current Black Lives Matter demonstrations as inspiration to educate themselves — an action that is long overdue. The past week marks a breaking point in U.S. history, with millions of people demanding action in response to the ever-mounting list of instances of police brutality against Black Americans. As Angela Davis said, it’s not enough to not be racist, you must be actively anti-racist, the distinction between which can be learned by reading books by Black authors and scholars. With that in mind, it’s important to think about how Black people are supported and prioritized in every aspect of non-Black people’s actions moving forward. If you’re looking for books to educate yourself on Black history and anti-racism, make sure you’re buying them from Black-owned businesses.
Advertisement
In light of store closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, Refinery29 is highlighting those Black-owned businesses that offer online shopping, shipping, and store pick-up, so readers can support the business that best suits their needs from anywhere in the country. For a full list of Black-owned bookstores, the African American Literature Book Club has compiled a comprehensive list of stores around the world. We also encourage discussion and suggestions in the comments.
California
D.C.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you for your tremendous support of shopping with us online and by phone. Our team, publisher’s and wholesalers are working tirelessly to ensure your orders are being processed as quickly as possible. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding as your business means the utmost to us. . . . #mahoganybooks #blackbooksmatter #workingaroundtheclock #movingasfastaswecan #yourbusinessisimportant #blackbookstagram #indiebookstore #blackowned
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Illinois
Indiana
Kentucky
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Missouri
Nebraska
New Jersey
New York
Ohio
Oklahoma
Pennsylvania
South Carolina
Texas
Virginia
Advertisement