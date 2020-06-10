Dirty John: Betty Episode 3 Recap: Seeing Red Flags

This is all to say that it's very clear, when Dan and his lawyer buddies advise their pal about splitting from his wife, that the advice will soon apply to how Dan will treat Betty. And as Betty and the rest of the wives comfort their friend Yvonne after her husband cheats on her, Betty will soon find herself in the same position. She won't handle it the same way, especially because, like Yvonne, Betty will also hope that she and her husband will eventually reconcile.