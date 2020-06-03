The plot of the series didn't exactly move forward in episode 2, but the hour did provide some valuable context about Betty's life. She came from a strict household, and was a smart girl with a lot of potential. She was just as ambitious as Dan, who seemed to lose interest in her once he finally got Betty to marry him. It's as if she was just another item on his checklist for success. The courtroom details weren't exactly new to anyone who's read a little bit about the case — in the early morning hours of Nov. 5, 1989, Betty broke into the bedroom of Dan's house and shot him and his new wife Linda while they were sleeping. Linda died instantly, while Dan died a few minutes later. "Okay, you shot me. I'm dead," he supposedly said before he died.