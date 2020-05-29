The High Note Doesn’t Want To Be The Devil Wears Prada — & That’s A Good Thing

But leaning into themes of racism and ageism isn’t the only way The High Note feels more modern than its predecessors. While The Devil Wears Prada showed Miranda Priestly as a mother concerned for the well-being of her two daughters (not to mention their access to Harry Potter galleys), the movie never really showed her interacting with said daughters. They’re in the story to highlight just how un-maternal she appears to the outside world. She’s married to her work (hence her divorce at the end), and mother to her employees, who both fear and respect her. Viewers also never saw the caregivers who likely took over so that Miranda could continue being a high-powered businesswoman making her employees’ lives hell. The High Note makes a special point of addressing the sacrifices ambitious women make for their careers through a twist for Grace that’s best not to ruin.

