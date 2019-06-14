Mindy Kaling's Late Night Is Kind Of About Director Nisha Ganatra, Too

"I was like, oh my God, Mindy, I understand Molly. I am Molly. She was like, 'you know, I'm Molly," Ganatra tells Refinery29 with a laugh. Their disagreement didn't last long, and they decided they were both Molly, and thus the only two people who could truly tell this story right. "I think we both just take for granted that you have to always explain yourself and your point of view, but with each other we never had to do that. There's kind of this great thing where [I didn't feel] I am the Indian American when I walk in the room as a women director. We didn't have to tell the story to each other. We just had the story that was in our hearts and our experiences and our balance so we could just go about creating the best movie possible."