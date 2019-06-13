Imagine a world where you can turn on the TV and channel surf through multiple late-night talk shows with female hosts. While that may sound too good to be true (because it totally is, at least right now), Mindy Kaling’s new movie Late Night (in theaters June 7) imagines a world in which a female talk show host has been dominating late-night for decades. It’s the kind of world we wish was reality, but for now, we’ll just have to settle for this refreshing, feminist comedy about a late-night talk show host's world being turned upside down when she hires her first and only female staff writer.
Originally intended to smooth over diversity concerns, the decision to bring in a young and inexperienced female writer brings about unexpectedly hilarious (and poignant) consequences as the two women who are separated by culture and generation become united by their love of a biting punchline. Kaling based the story for Late Night on her experiences being a “diversity hire” and the only female writer on staff on The Office, something she says she used to be ashamed of until she realized how much power and responsibility that gave her in opening doors for others. It’s an empowering story about finding your purpose in life and the confidence you need to succeed no matter what.
The cast of characters in Late Night vary from the host to the head writers to the folks vying for a spot in late night history.
Mindy Kaling Plays Molly Patel
She's a young, inexperienced, aspiring comedy writer who lands her dream job as a writer on Tonight With Katherine Newbury.
Where you’ve seen her: She first got her start as a writer and actor on The Office before going on to create and star in her own show The Mindy Project, as well as Champions. She’s also starred in movies like Ocean’s 8, The Night Before and A Wrinkle In Time. She also wrote two New York Times’ best-selling novels, Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns) and Why Not Me?
Emma Thompson Plays Katherine Newbury
The legendary talk show host is widely regarded as a pioneer when it comes to late-night TV, but her resistance to change and evolution has rendered her almost extinct by the start of the movie.
Where you’ve seen her: Where haven’t you seen her? This British actor has an incredible resume of roles and awards, from Love Actually to the Harry Potter films, Men in Black 3, Beauty and the Beast, Sense and Sensibility (which she also wrote), Brave, Saving Mr. Banks and so many more.
Reid Scott Plays Tom Campbell
He's the head monologue writer for Tonight With Katherine Newbury and happy to keep things the way they are because it benefits him.
Where you’ve seen him: Fresh off the series finale of his long-running hit series Veep, Scott has also been seen in My Boys, It’s All Relative, and Motorcity.
Hugh Dancy Plays Charlie Fain
Another writer on the all-male writing staff of Tonight With Katherine Newbury, Charlie is incredibly attractive (unfortunately, he also knows it).
Where you’ve seen him: Claire Danes’ husband is best known for his starring role in NBC’s canceled-too-soon series Hannibal. He also starred in David Copperfield, Daniel Deronda, The Path, Elizabeth I, and Ella Enchanted.
Ike Barinholtz Plays Daniel Tennant
A young Dane Cook-esque comedian, Daniel is rumored to be Katherine’s replacement as host of Tonight.
Where you’ve seen him: Formerly a cast member of MADtv, Barinholtz went on to star in The Mindy Project as well as play roles in movies like The Neighbors and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Suicide Squad, and the non-John Cena dad in Blockers.
John Early as Reynolds
He isn't the friendliest writer at Tonight, but he is full of advice for Molly. Some of it is even worth listening to!
Where you've seen him: The comedy actor has his own following from his own comedy and roles in Search Party, The Disaster Artist, Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later, and At Home With Amy Sedaris.
John Lithgow Plays Katherine Husband, Walter Newbury
He's loving and devoted and very, very understanding.
Where you’ve seen him: Another extremely accomplished and award-winning veteran actor, Lithgow is best known for his starring roles in Footloose, 3rd Rock From the Sun, Dexter, The Crown and Terms of Endearment. Plus he also has an impressive resume of Broadway performances.
Amy Ryan Plays Katherine's Boss Caroline Morton
She's the new head of the network that owns Tonight.
Where you’ve seen her: The Oscar- and Tony-nominated actor is best known for playing Holly on The Office, as well as roles in The Wire and In Treatment. She was most recently seen in Beautiful Boy, reuniting with her Office co-star Steve Carell.
Denis O’Hare Plays Brad
The beleaguered producer of Tonight With Katherine Newbury is actually the one who hires Molly, setting the chain events of the film in motion.
Where you’ve seen him: His best known role was on True Blood, but he’s also an award-winning stage actor for his performances in Take Me Out and Sweet Charity. Onscreen, he’s also been seen in American Horror Story, Dallas Buyers Club and Milk.
Paul Walter Hauser As Mancuso
He's one of the writers on Tonight. He doesn't say much, but he's also not Molly's biggest fan.
Where you've seen him: He's most recognizable for his role as Shawn, one of the misguided goons who attacks Nancy Kerrigan in I, Tonya, but he's also been in BlacKkKlansman, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and he'll be in Netflix's upcoming movie, Beats.
Max Casella As Burditt
He's the most veteran writer on Tonight, but he doesn't seem to be truly as mean as he lets on at first.
Where you've seen him: The better question is where have you not seen him. His first claim to fame was playing Vinnie on Doogie Houser, M.D. Later, he would become Benny Fazio on The Sopranos, Leo D'Alessio on Boardwalk Empire, and Michael Kessler on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. And that's just the TV side of things! He was also in Wonder Wheel, Jackie, Inside Llewyn Davis, and Revolutionary Road.
