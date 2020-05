Is It Possible To Get Legally Married Online?

While applying for a marriage license online seems simple enough, if you've already gone through the process of planning an IRL wedding only to have it be canceled because of COVID-19 and don't have the energy to deal with planning an online one, there is a company that will handle every step of organizing a virtual wedding for you. WebWed Mobile , a legal tech company founded in 2016 by wife and husband team JC and Randy Banks, uses a patented process to secure marriage licenses, perform legal online ceremonies, and offer livestreams of weddings for any couple regardless of where they live. The process is quick and can be used to marry two people who aren't physically in the same place, so even couples who aren't quarantined together can have a virtual, legally binding wedding.