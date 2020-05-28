Sophia Bush Is Selling A Look From One Of Her “Absolute Favorite” One Tree Hill Moments

View this post on Instagram

⚠️One Tree Hill fans, DON’T MISS OUT! This week’s Shop Her Closet: Actress, activist, and host of @workinprogress podcast, @sophiabush! 👉Peep autographed memorabilia, a jacket worn on the show 🤯,and cute merch from @detroitblows (the beauty salon co-founded by Sophia & BFF @nialauryn). 100% of the sales price for every item will go directly to @feedingamerica ❤️ ✨Sale closes TOMORROW (Friday 5/29) at 8:00am PT. BID AND GIVE BACK 👇 1️⃣Swipe to see each (cute as heck) item available to bid on. 2️⃣ Place a bid on your favorite items. Leave a comment below with (1) the item number (see the pic!) and (2) your highest bid price. (P.S. you can only leave one bid per comment to qualify!) 3️⃣ Don’t worry! You can bid on multiple items, just comment again - just like a silent auction! 👇 The winning bidder* will be announced next Monday, 6/1. *For full terms: https://bit.ly/3fldW3D Sophia Bush provided each item from her own closet. Any third party logos are trademarks of their respective holders. No affiliation or endorsement is intended.