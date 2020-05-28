Story from Style

Sophia Bush Is Selling A Look From One Of Her “Absolute Favorite” One Tree Hill Moments

Eliza Huber
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Like many of us, Sophia Bush is using her free time in quarantine to Marie Kondo her wardrobe, but, unlike the items gathering dust in the back of our closets, what she dug up is actually something many would like to get their hands on. 
Today, the One Tree Hill actress and activist announced a 24-hour collaboration with online thrift store thredUP, for which she’s auctioning off fashion items from her One Tree Hill days as the Ravens-cheerleader-turned-fashion-designer Brooke Davis. All of the proceeds will go to Feeding America, an organization that works to ensure that anyone who’s hungry right now has access to food. In the auction, which started at 11am on Thursday and will run for 24 hours, you’ll find items like a Tree Hill Ravens cheerleader T-shirt, signed by the head cheerleader herself. Also in the mix is a long-sleeved T-shirt designed by Peyton Sawyer that reads, “High School Forever,” and a memorabilia bundle which includes a signed basketball from the show and the back cover off of Bush’s cast chair. 
Memorabilia from the animated Pixar movie Incredibles 2 and the Netflix series Easy, both of which Bush starred in, are also included in today's auction.
⚠️One Tree Hill fans, DON’T MISS OUT! This week’s Shop Her Closet: Actress, activist, and host of @workinprogress podcast, @sophiabush! 👉Peep autographed memorabilia, a jacket worn on the show 🤯,and cute merch from @detroitblows (the beauty salon co-founded by Sophia & BFF @nialauryn). 100% of the sales price for every item will go directly to @feedingamerica ❤️ ✨Sale closes TOMORROW (Friday 5/29) at 8:00am PT. BID AND GIVE BACK 👇 1️⃣Swipe to see each (cute as heck) item available to bid on. 2️⃣ Place a bid on your favorite items. Leave a comment below with (1) the item number (see the pic!) and (2) your highest bid price. (P.S. you can only leave one bid per comment to qualify!) 3️⃣ Don’t worry! You can bid on multiple items, just comment again - just like a silent auction! 👇 The winning bidder* will be announced next Monday, 6/1. *For full terms: https://bit.ly/3fldW3D Sophia Bush provided each item from her own closet. Any third party logos are trademarks of their respective holders. No affiliation or endorsement is intended.

But of all the items being auctioned off today, the one that has us feeling most nostalgic for our friends in Tree Hill is the jacket — a cropped tweed blazer that epitomizes ‘00s fashion — that Brooke wore for the Clothes Over Bros campaign photoshoot in the show’s fifth season. In a press release, Bush called the photoshoot “one of [her] absolute favorite moments on set with the ladies!" 
"Going through my momentos was such a special trip down memory lane… lifelong friendships, laughs, and learning,” Bush added. “It feels really meaningful to give these items one final squeeze and share them with people.”
With One Tree Hill fans being as die-hard as we know them to be (and as we are, too), we can only begin to imagine what the bidding will come down to. For the jacket, a size XS from Forever 21, the bidding is starting at $20. By Monday, when the auction winners are announced, we’ll know just how loyal fans are to Team Brooke — and how deep their pockets are. 
Before the bidding gets too high, grab your proverbial paddle and head to thredUP’s Instagram to join in on the action.
