Jeffrey Epstein’s Political Connections Include A Tangled Web Of World Leaders

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew and testified in an affadavit to having seen Bill Clinton on Epstein’s private island, also listed former Maine Senator George Mitchell as one of the men involved with Epstein. In an unsealed deposition from a defamation civil suit in 2015, Giuffre claims Epstein used her as a "sex slave" from 2000 to 2002 and Mitchell was one of the numerous men Epstein forced her to have sex with. Mitchell released a statement denying Giuffre’s accusations , denying that he knew or ever met her as well as denied knowing anything about Epstein abusing underaged girls. While court records do not contain direct evidence linking Giuffre to Mitchell or other men she accused, the Miami Herald investigation claims that she did provide numerous pieces of evidence that link her to Epstein and Maxwell.