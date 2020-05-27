He added that they may decide to do things virtually if large groups are still unable to gather for much longer. Either way, he said that HBO Max is aiming to launch the reunion in the fall. "I think it's worth waiting for," he said. "We would have loved to have had it on day one, but at the same time, if we can get it launched in the fall, I think it'll be something that we can have the audience really looking forward to as well."