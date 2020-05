According to Variety, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt said that HBO Max is hoping to have production completed by the end of the summer to stream on HBO Max sometime after that. They still want to tape it in front of an audience on the same Warner Bros. soundstage as the original series. "We do think there's a value to having a big, raucous live audience to experience these six great friends coming back together and we didn't want to just suddenly do it on a web call with, you know, six squares and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms," Greenblatt said. (Ahem, said everyone from Community and Parks and Recreation .