9 Celebrity Outfits To Inspire Your Memorial Day Weekend Looks

With social distancing rules still in place , this year’s Memorial Day Weekend plans are sure to look different from those of years past — and that goes for celebrities, too. Gabrielle Union won’t be island hopping in Greece in a baby blue bikini we're still thinking about, as she did a year ago. Neither will Sophie Turner spend the long weekend on a rooftop in London wearing silk pajamas of our dreams while drinking cocktails with friends. Instead, we'll probably see celebrities by their pools or spending time inside their homes. Still, if the last few weeks are any indication, this won’t stop them from dressing up in their holiday best to celebrate the first long weekend of summer 2020.