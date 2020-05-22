9 Celebrity Outfits To Inspire Your Memorial Day Weekend Looks

We might still be a workday away from the official start of Memorial Day Weekend, but that hasn’t stopped our favorite quarantined celebrities from flaunting their summer looks early.
With social distancing rules still in place, this year’s Memorial Day Weekend plans are sure to look different from those of years past — and that goes for celebrities, too. Gabrielle Union won’t be island hopping in Greece in a baby blue bikini we're still thinking about, as she did a year ago. Neither will Sophie Turner spend the long weekend on a rooftop in London wearing silk pajamas of our dreams while drinking cocktails with friends. Instead, we'll probably see celebrities by their pools or spending time inside their homes. Still, if the last few weeks are any indication, this won’t stop them from dressing up in their holiday best to celebrate the first long weekend of summer 2020.
Ahead, find out what all of your favorite celebrities are wearing ahead of this long weekend, from Kim’s very-subtle string bikini-and-chaps combination to Alana Haim’s trending nightgown (and matching needlepoint) and Dua Lipa’s ultra-’90s mismatched bikini. And with three days still left to go, we’re expecting a whole lot more summer outfit and swimsuit inspiration to come.