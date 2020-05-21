Debby Ryan Secretly Married Her Twenty One Pilots Husband Earlier This Year

While everyone is busy getting married over Zoom, Debby Ryan just revealed that she and now-husband Joshua Dun secretly wed IRL in Austin earlier this year. Ryan, who is best known on TikTok for starring in Disney's Jessie from 2011-2015, flexed the news in a full-on Vogue write-up of the New Years Eve affair.
Ryan and Dun had been dating on and off since 2013 when they got engaged in December of 2018 in New Zealand.
“So many things had to fall perfectly into place, and they all did at the very last second," Dun explained to Vogue of the elaborate proposal, which involved having family fly the ring to New Zealand so it would be there in time. "I couldn’t have imagined the proposal working out any better."
The wedding had a similar last-minute vibe, with the planning process taking just 28 days.
“We began to flirt with the idea of having a destination party celebrating the new decade, then decided in December to get married [in Austin] on New Year’s Eve, and just keep dancing until after the ball dropped,” Debby said, adding, “We wanted it to feel like game night at our place had [turned into] a Gatsby-level dance party."
There was a particularly special moment with her father when it came time to "give her away."
"When [our officiant] Dave asked who gives me away, my dad responded, ‘She does, and we support this decision wholeheartedly,’ which brought the first tear to my eye," she said.
This is somewhat of a Disney-style happy ending for a former Disney star who was not shy about the explaining the realities of the industry.
"If you're bred in a world of chaos, sometimes I think the only way you feel comfortable is to recreate that chaos in your life, which is where a lot of us misstep," she told People, adding, "It's hard to communicate. I don't want to hear people whine about 'Oh, it sucks, you're famous.'"
In recent years, Ryan has laid her loyalties with Netflix, starring in the controversial series Insatiable as well as appearing alongside Alison Brie in Horse Girl.
