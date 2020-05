Kayleigh McEnany Is Wasting No Time Insulting The So-Called “Media Elite”

McEnany had the harshest words for Cuomo, who is an old foe of hers. Last Fall, she told Cuomo that Trump had never lied to the American people and that “the press lies,” prompting Cuomo to end the interview . “You had Chris Cuomo saying ‘the president knows that hydroxychloroquine is not supported by science. He knows it has been flagged by his own people and he has been using it.’ Well, Cuomo mocked the president for this,” she said , before accusing Cuomo of taking “a less safe version” of the drug when he was fighting COVID-19. Cuomo took quinine, which has been used for centuries as an antimalarial treatment, and which has significant differences from hydroxychloroquine.