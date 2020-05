A Complete Timeline Of Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes: From Palm Beach To Prison

For decades, wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein engaged in sexual abuse and sex trafficking that led to his eventual arrest in July 19. As the investigating into Epstein — and his subsequent death — unfolded, his name became synonymous with the horrific crimes he committed. Many of Epstein's victims never got justice for his actions, but they continue to speak out against Epstein's abuse — perhaps now more than ever. In a new Netflix true crime docuseries, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich , the former financier and convicted sex offender will be given a new kind of public trial as many are coming forward to detail his crimes. In a four-part show released on May 27, Filthy Rich will explore — among many things — the history of Epstein's sexual abuse.