A Complete Timeline Of Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes: From Palm Beach To Prison

In May, Epstein and two of his assistants were charged with multiple counts of unlawful sex with a minor, and the case was referred to a grand jury in Palm Beach. After hearing from just one victim, the grand jury indicted Epstein on one count of solicitation of prostitution, but did not include that the victim was a minor in its charges. Alan Dershowitz, who served on O.J. Simpson’s defense team, Kenneth Starr, and Jay Lefkowitz, all represented Epstein.