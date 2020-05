Starbucks Quietly Dropped A Brand New Vegan Pink Drink Today

Just like that, it's summertime. The sun is out and the air conditioning is calling but the beach days and summer vacations are still in limbo. It's hard to believe that 85% of Starbucks locations have reopened. But nothing is as it was before. Expect to see baristas working adjusted hours and enforcing newly rigorous cleaning protocols . What's more, customers are now able to place orders and use contactless payment ahead of in-store pickup on the newly revamped Starbucks App so you can safely get your summery drinks.